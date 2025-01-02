Animal Species Discovered — Or Rediscovered — In 2025
We'll continue updating this running list of some of the new and rare species discovered — or rediscovered — throughout 2025.
Published Jan. 2 2025, 2:00 p.m. ET
A harrowing 2024 study published in the journal Science reveals a grim reality: that the ongoing climate crisis has put Earth on track to lose about 160,000 species, with a worst-case scenario loss of 3 million creatures.
But there is a bright spot in all the gloom and doom: scientists continue to discover new species of animals and plants.
While 2024 brought many new species (and some rediscovered ones!) into the spotlight, 2025 has provided many discoveries as well. Check out some of the most unique or fascinating species below.
A new species of moray eel called Uropterygius hades has been named for the Greek god of the underworld.
On the precipice of the new year, a study published in December 2024 in the journal ZooKeys revealed a new species of moray eel living in the "Central-Indo Pacific Ocean." Unlike other eels, the study notes this rare variant prefers to live in murky estuaries where they can burrow or hide in the mud — unusual for a species that typically resides in saltwater. Additionally, researchers noted that the U. hades has particularly small eyes and is highly sensitive to light.
According to IFL Science, Dr. Wen-Chien Huang, the study's first author, was inspired by Ralph Fiennes' performance as Hades in Clash of the Titans and thus, the U. hades got their name. The eel was also discovered somewhat by accident, as three researchers investigating a cave in the Philippines were hoping to find a bean-eyed snake moray, or Uropterygius cyamommatus.