Hurricane Fiona Relief: Where to Donate to Help Puerto Rico

In response to Hurricane Maria in 2017, a nonprofit called Techos Pa' Mi Gente (translation: Roofs For My People) was founded, with a goal of installing free hurricane-resistant roofs on homes damaged by the crisis. Five years later, the organization still works to support families affected by natural disasters, and will certainly have many homes to repair in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.

Donate here or by sending money to @TPMG-CORP on Venmo.