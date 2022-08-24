Hawaii Inches Closer to 100 Percent Clean Energy After Closing Its Last Coal Power Plant

By Sept. 1, Hawaii's last coal power plant, which is run by AES and located on West Oahu, will burn its last shipment of fuel, and officially close its doors. The plant delivered electricity to Honolulu and Oahu residents, but the state is transitioning to renewable energy, after committing to 100 percent clean energy by 2045, back in 2015, according to Canary Media.

As previously mentioned, the company is working to reassign the employees to its clean energy projects.