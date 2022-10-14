The Audi Emissions Scandal: What You Need to Know

Regulating emissions plays a big part in the climate crisis, so whenever we hear about companies making strides in emission reduction, we’re really excited. The Audi emissions scandal proves that it’s not always as great as it seems.

According to the EPA, Volkswagen, the owner of Audi, sold almost 600,000 diesel cars in the U.S. equipped with software that was designed to cheat on emissions tests. This scandal led to irreparable damage to the environment.