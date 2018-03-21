3D-Printed Electric Cars Will Hit The Road In 2019

In terms of carbon emissions, cars are generally considered one of the worst offenders. As electric vehicles and hybrids develop their technologies, the world watches to see how the roads will evolve and adapt to climate change. One development, in particular, may significantly shake up the car industry. XEV, an Italian EV company, and Polymaker, a Shanghai-based 3D printing material company, have joined forces to create the world’s first mass-produced 3D electric car.

This cozy two-seater ride, called LSEV, will weigh in at 992 pounds, which is relatively light compared to other cars. The primary material of the car will be polyamide, which is also referred to as nylon. While the range will be about 90 miles, drivers probably won’t be collecting too many speeding tickets since the top speed is 43 miles per hour.

Probably one the most intriguing aspects of this car is its price. While electric vehicles like Tesla stand out as some of the most expensive cars on the market, this new electric car may be the cheapest one yet, thanks to more cost-efficient manufacturing. According to South China Morning Post, XEV’s Senior Designer Guo Xiaozheng said, “We will target both the business and customer markets. Production costs can be slashed further as volume increases and by 2024, the total costs for our cars will be cut by half.”

While some speculate that the car will cost consumers about $10,000, others estimate that it will be closer to $7,500. Whatever the final number, a new electric vehicle in this price range would still be considered a pretty good deal.

3D Printed Cars are here and ready for mass manufacturing through automotive manufacturer XEV and @Polymaker_3D innovative R&D #3DPrinting https://t.co/rJNnwZeziQ pic.twitter.com/RFA2QEEgRv — 3D Tech Supplies AUS (@3DTechSupplies) March 14, 2018

So, how do you print a functioning car that can drive on busy roads and highways? Aside from the glass windows, seats, and chassis, essentially everything will be brought to life using 3D printing technology. By harnessing this method, the company has been able to whittle down the number of components from 2,000 to just 57 parts. This capability is important, because fewer pieces help bring the costs down. It will only take about 3-12 months to finish one of these cars as opposed to the 3-5 years it takes to make a regular car.

Lightweight cars are generally more fuel efficient. These 3D printed cars may also eventually be custom made and ordered, reducing the volume of unwanted vehicles sitting in car lots.