The Cause of a Fire in Lincoln, Calif. Has Yet to Be Determined

Californians are no strangers to wildfires. But whether they're ignited by careless campers, unbearably arid conditions, or a gender reveal party gone haywire, the cause can usually be attributed to something.

That's why authorities are beyond puzzled by the recent Riosa fire in a rural region in Lincoln, a city in California's Placer County. The blaze, which left a relatively remote farm in flames, seemingly appeared out of nowhere and resulting in several evacuations.