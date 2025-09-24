Think Twice Before Chewing Gum in Singapore — Here’s Why Its Illegal You're going to want to read this before heading to Singapore for vacation. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 24 2025, 2:16 p.m. ET Source: Ben Weber/Unsplash

There are a lot of weird laws on the books around the world. For example, the Kilroy blog notes that there are several unusual laws that are required to be followed in certain countries. They include the rule saying that it's illegal to drive shirtless in Thailand, which is enforced via a small fine. In Laos, you could face deportation or a fine if you are caught engaging in a physical relationship with someone from Laos while you're traveling.

And while these laws aren't limited to far-off places — did you know it's illegal to pump your own gas in the state of New Jersey — it does feel like some of these laws are outlandish enough that they just have to be made up. Consider the law that it's illegal to chew gum in Singapore. Such a silly law seems like it has to be fake due to how hard it is to enforce, but you would be surprised to know that there's actually a whole lot of truth behind this one. Keep reading to learn more.

Is chewing gum illegal in Singapore?

Believe it or not, it is against the law to chew gum in Singapore. The country is very strict about this rule, according to the Economic Times, and it has more to do with the cleanliness of the streets than the annoying sound that gum makes when people snap or pop it in public. In fact, the law seems to have been introduced to keep the public areas around town clean and free of discarded gum and wrappers.

If you've ever been in a public space where chewing gum isn't against the law, chances are you've seen old gum smashed into the sidewalks, or else you've unfortunately discovered it stuck to the underside of a table when you've sat down to eat in a restaurant or food court.

But you won't find that in Singapore when you travel, especially when you're riding some of the spotless mass transit systems that the country has become known for over the years.

What is the punishment for chewing gum in Singapore?

While you'll be hard pressed to find chewing gum for sale at the checkout counter of the local convenience stores, according to the BBC, gum still makes its way into the country. While the sale of chewing gum has been banned since 1992, therapeutic gum can be sold with a prescription. It sounds like what qualifies as therapeutic is up for debate, though, and the BBC notes that standard sugar-free gum can also be chewed using these guidelines.

And, travelers are permitted to bring small amounts of gum into the country for their own personal use, even if they are prohibited from selling it or sharing it with others once they arrive or else they could face big fines and maybe even jail time. As for those rebels who chew gum without a prescription, the consequences may not be all that dramatic.