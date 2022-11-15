Are Steam Cars Dangerous? Jay Leno Is Recovering From Injuries Following Serious Accident

Infamously snarky TV personality and former Tonight Show host, Jay Leno, is a known automobile enthusiast. He infamously owns numerous rare antique cars, including a handful that are steam-powered. But while Leno was working on one of them this past weekend, he was sprayed with gasoline, and sustained third-degree burns after the car combusted unexpectedly.

But what is a steam-powered car, and why was it spraying gasoline if it's steam-powered?