These Small Composting Companies Are Fighting Food Waste Across the U.S.

One of the easiest ways to reduce your personal waste output is by composting all your food scraps — such as veggie peels, stale bread, and plate scrapings — instead of throwing them in the trash. And yes, this is possible even if you aren’t able to compost at home, because there are so many compost companies.

If you want to find a compost company near you, keep reading for a list of a few amazing small compost businesses operating around the U.S.