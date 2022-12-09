Keystone Pipeline Spills Thousands of Barrels of Oil in Small Kansas Creek

Environmentalists and renewable energy advocates are shaking their heads, after Canada's TC Energy spilled over 14,000 barrels of oil into a small Kansas creek from the infamous Keystone Pipeline. The cause of the Keystone Pipeline leak in Kansas remains unknown, but it's one of the largest crude oil spills in the U.S. in almost 10 years.

As of right now, the pipeline has been shut down. A cleanup crew has been dispatched, but the longterm effects will be dire.