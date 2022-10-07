Here’s What You Should Know About Chicago Recycling Pro, Ken Dunn

Even though recycling is a relatively straightforward practice, some unfortunately don't consider it a priority. And while Chicago's recycling program used to be pretty pitiful, a man named Ken Dunn transformed recycling in Chicago.

DNA Info called Dunn the "least wasteful man on the South Side," and for good reason — he's been slaying Chicago's recycling game for decades now. And after all these years, he still has big ideas to transform Chicago's recycling programs.