Trump’s Surgeon General Pick Sparks Backlash From MAHA Supporters “A catastrophic mistake.” By Alisan Duran Published May 7 2026, 3:12 p.m. ET Source: MEGA / Instagram

President Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Dr. Nicole Saphier for surgeon general has reportedly created tension within the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.

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According to CNN, some MAHA supporters have criticized the decision after Trump replaced Casey Means, a close ally of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with Dr. Saphier.

Source: MEGA / Instagram

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President Trump's nominee for surgeon general has criticized MAHA policies.

Dr. Saphier, a radiologist and Fox News contributor, has previously criticized Kennedy and some of his health-related policies. The outlet reported that several MAHA influencers publicly opposed her nomination after old comments and social media posts resurfaced online.

The nomination has also fueled debate over whether the Trump administration is shifting toward more conventional healthcare messaging ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

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Dr. Nicole Saphier’s deleted posts became a topic of discussion online.

Following Dr. Saphier’s nomination, some social media users began circulating screenshots and archived posts tied to the Fox News contributor.

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According to CNN, critics within the MAHA movement pointed to Dr. Saphier’s previous comments about vaccines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s policies while questioning whether she aligns with the movement’s priorities.

Just two months before she was selected as President Donald Trump's nominee for surgeon general, Dr. Nicole Saphier suggested the administration was hiding that measles was spreading widely enough in the United States for the country to lose its "elimination" status until after… pic.twitter.com/jxOsVvrYDV — Gianl1974 (@Gianl1974) May 6, 2026

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The outlet also reported that Dr. Saphier previously criticized Kennedy’s vaccine positions and publicly questioned some MAHA-backed health claims. Alex Clark, a Turning Point USA podcaster and prominent MAHA voice, criticized the decision on X, writing that Dr. Saphier’s selection was “a catastrophic mistake.” Clark also claimed Dr. Saphier “gets an F when it comes to all things MAHA.”

At the same time, White House officials defended the nomination and argued that Dr. Saphier still supports several MAHA-aligned goals, including improving food quality and opposing some COVID-19-era vaccine mandates. “She’s very much in the MAHA mold,” one White House official told CNN. “Philosophically, I don’t think there’s much daylight.”

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Dr. Nicole Saphier’s net worth reflects her media and medical career.

Dr. Saphier built her career as a diagnostic radiologist, medical author, and television contributor. In addition to her work in medicine, she has become a familiar face on Fox News and has written several health-focused books. One of Dr. Saphier’s books, Make America Healthy Again, shares a title similar to the political movement associated with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., although CNN reported that Dr. Saphier has publicly disagreed with Kennedy on several health-related issues.

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Although Dr. Saphier’s exact net worth has not been publicly confirmed, estimates online generally place it in the multimillion-dollar range due to her combined television, publishing, and medical work. Dr. Saphier’s nomination as surgeon general comes as the Trump administration continues balancing traditional Republican voters with the growing MAHA movement associated with Kennedy.