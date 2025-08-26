A Bill Was Introduced To Have President Trump’s Likeness Carved Into Mount Rushmore The bill was introduced in January 2025. By Jamie Bichelman Published Aug. 26 2025, 2:56 p.m. ET Source: Stephen Walker/Unsplash

Conversations (i.e., a MAGA-backed push in Congress) have renewed in support of efforts to have President Donald Trump's likeness carved alongside other famous presidents at Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Logistical concerns exist, of course, but that hasn't stopped the current presidential administration in the past from steamrolling through the opposition in favor of policies they seek to enact. If you have not yet read the language of the bill, you are in for a treat.

Below, we explore the language of the bill that was introduced with the intent of having President Trump's likeness carved into Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Continue reading below to learn more about efforts to pass the bill, and what this means for the very limited space for such an idea at Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

Source: Alexis Mette/Unsplash

Details of the President Trump Mount Rushmore bill:

According to Congress.gov, Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna introduced H.R.792 on Jan. 28, "To direct the Secretary of the Interior to arrange for the carving of the figure of President Donald J. Trump on Mount Rushmore National Memorial." According to the text of the bill and related updates on the Congress.gov website, the bill "was referred to the Committee on Natural Resources" for further discussion after Rep. Luna introduced it in the House of Representatives.

Donald J Trump will go down in history as the Greatest President for America. It’s time we start thinking of immortalizing the 45-47 th President at #mtRushmore in fact it looks like Presidents Trumps hair is already taking shape on the mountain please retweet #TrumpMtRushmore pic.twitter.com/JERciWj7xx — Stop and Think About it (@StopandThinkAb1) January 24, 2025

Per the very limited text of the bill, "The Secretary of the Interior, acting through the Director of the National Park Service, shall arrange for the carving of the figure of President Donald J. Trump on Mount Rushmore National Memorial." However, despite the summer 2025 push by MAGA figureheads and supporters to get the bill passed, opposition exists. In the most basic sense, those opposed to the bill say it simply comes down to there not being sufficient room at Mount Rushmore.

According to engineer Paul Nelson, who oversaw the rock monitoring system at Mount Rushmore, “It comes down to the geology, the engineering. It just can't be done," he said, via NBC News. Per NBC News, Mount Rushmore's lead sculptor, Gutzon Borglum, wrote in May 1936, "[the] stone limitations are so serious that I doubt if it would be possible to change the composition, which is fixed, in any way to include a fifth head.”

@nbcnightlynews Mount Rushmore has been untouched for nearly 80 years, but there is now an effort by some supporters of President Trump to add his face to the monument. But experts say there isn’t enough space to add a face and any new carving could cause serious damage. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles reports. ♬ original sound - NBC Nightly News

Nevertheless, that didn't stop Interior Secretary Doug Burgum from telling Lara Trump, "Well, they certainly have room for it there," though the National Park Service declined to comment, per NBC News. "Luna said through two assassination attempts and a 'sham impeachment,' Trump has 'shown not just resiliency in character but also to have been able to do what no other president has been able to accomplish,'" according to the Associated Press.

This is not the first time President Trump has been connected to Mount Rushmore. Indeed, his desire to be etched among the most famous presidents in U.S. history goes back years, at one point saying that adding his face to the monument would be a "good idea," per the Daily Mail.