A Woman Has a Change of Heart After Rehoming Her Dog, Sparking Debate Emotions were high throughout the post. By Lauren Wellbank Published June 2 2026, 1:27 p.m. ET Source: Baptist Standaert/Unsplash, Reddit

Deciding to add a new dog to your family is a huge step. Not only do you have to consider the costs associated with bringing a new pup home — and with the rising cost of living, that number can grow extensively depending on the breed, their size, and healthcare needs — but you also need to be ready to welcome them with open arms and embrace all of their personality quirks and needs. And once you do decide to grow your family by four feet, it can be hard to say goodbye.

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That's exactly the situation one Redditor says they were faced with when the pup they adopted as part of a rehoming situation was suddenly called back home by the original pet parents. According to the post, the person who put their pup up for adoption quickly had second thoughts and reached out to the new family to ask for their pooch back. Keep reading to find out what happened and why the internet was so divided on what the right thing to do was after the previous owner wanted their dog back.

Source: Alvan Nee/Unsplash

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A woman put her dog up for adoption and then quickly had second thoughts.

According to a Reddit post, user @cornbreadcats was scrolling Facebook when they saw a post from a woman who was looking to rehome their dog. Sadly, it sounds like the 2-year-old dog had become too much for her after the father of her child had left the family with no income, and she was looking for someone who could give the pup a better life. The OP took their dogs to meet the pup, and according to the post, it was love at first sight, and the OP said the woman was welcome to visit if she wanted.

Fast forward to a week later, and the OP says she received a message on Facebook from the original owner, who had second thoughts and wanted to know if she could get her dog back. "My family situation has changed, and I'll be moving with family and able to keep and care for my dog," she wrote in part of the message. The OP responded and asked to have some time to think about the situation, and then turned to Reddit to ask for advice, noting that everyone in their life has said to give him back.

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Source: Pauline Loroy/Unsplash

The internet was divided about what the OP should do about the dog.

As expected, the OP received a wide range of advice. "Sure, it will be a bit sad for a bit, but you’ve only known the dog a week," one person wrote. "It’s not like returning a dog you’ve had for a few years." Meanwhile, another person chimed in and said that it was unlikely that the previous owner had managed to change their whole life in a week, and that it was unlikely that she would really be able to care for the dog long-term before looking for someone else to adopt him.