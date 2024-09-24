Home > Small Changes > Pets Does Your Cat Like to Chase Her Tail? Vets Explain This Humorous Behavior If your cat seems bored, introducing new and engaging toys may support their mental wellness. By Jamie Bichelman Published Sept. 24 2024, 10:25 a.m. ET Source: iStock

Cats love to play with random toys and find ways to stay engaged on their terms. Sometimes, playtime includes chasing their tail. It's unpredictable and adorable all at once. But are there instances where you should be concerned if your cat chases their tail?

Cat parents can rest assured as we explore the reasons why a cat might chase their tail and when there may be cause to consult a vet. As you learn your cat's tendencies and playful behaviors, you can better discern whether its an unexpected behavior that may occasion a trip to the vet.

Why do cats chase their tails?

Although there are some mundane reasons a cat may chase their tail, there are many more concerning reasons why a cat may display this behavior. According to a vet-reviewed article in Catster, cats may play with their tail to keep themselves entertained. This playful behavior engages their hunting instincts, per Catster, and if their tail is a moving, wagging object, it may very well be the next target to which they playfully give chase.

Exercise caution if your cat turns to his tail frequently instead of his toys. It may be time to introduce new toys to keep your cat healthy, engaged, and free of boredom. Per Cats.com, your cat may turn to tail chasing or biting to relieve stress. Assuming boredom isn't the culprit, it is helpful to survey any changes to their environment and respond accordingly, including consulting a vet.

Your kitty may also be responding to environmental or food-borne allergies that can cause tail-chasing behavior, per Cats.com. A veterinarian can diagnose the issue and prescribe medication. Your vet may also want to examine your cat for Feline Hyperesthesia Syndrome, which affects your cat's skin and may feature excessive tail grooming as one of the symptoms.

Watch for excessive tail chasing, biting, and grooming, which may indicate your cat is in pain, has fleas causing itchiness, or other conditions a veterinarian should diagnose, per Catster. While Catster notes additional concerns like "stud tail" — more commonly experienced by young or unneutered males and is akin to acne that humans experience — your cat may also experience a feline anxiety disorder that must be diagnosed and treated by a vet.

Why do cats chase each other?

Cats may chase each other to be playful, although there may be hostility between territorial cats. According to The Humane Society of the United States, aggression between cats is treatable: "The good news is that cat owners can reduce their cats’ fear and mistrust of each other and increase positive feelings among the cats in the household," behaviorist Matt Wildman writes.