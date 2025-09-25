Kordell Beckham Shares How Serena Page Bonding With His Cat Eases Her Anxiety (EXCLUSIVE) "She bonded with my cat out of the love for me. And that's just, like, more than enough." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 25 2025, 5:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@korde1ll

Actor and reality star Kordell Beckham has kept himself quite busy since he and his girlfriend, Serena Page, won Season 6 of Love Island USA in 2024. His time on Love Island opened doors in multiple spaces, including acting and intentional partnerships with several well-known brands. One of Kordell's recent accolades is especially dear to his heart.

He and his cat, Milo, whom fans met during Season 1 of Peacock's Love Island: Beyond the Villa, were featured in People's Sexiest Cat Dad section of he outlet's renowned "Sexiest Man Alive" issue. The opportunity allowed Kordell to share how much Milo has changed his life for the better. However, as fans witnessed on Beyond the Villa, Serena wasn't too fond of the orange feline. Fortunately, in an interview with Green Matters, Kordell shared how Serena eventually faced her fears and has now turned to Milo for emotional support.

Kordell Beckham says Serena Page is no longer "deathly afraid" of his cat.

When Kordell's "son," Milo, entered his life, he was concerned that the kitten's arrival would affect his and Serena's relationship. On Beyond the Villa, his girlfriend had a lifelong fear of cats and, despite her best efforts, couldn't get too close to Milo without flinching or screaming. Since then, however, Serena has taken a liking to Milo, even sharing on TikToks and Snapchats of her petting and holding him while Kordell is away traveling for his acting career.

Serena's growing affection for Milo may be linked to the way cats can sometimes help alleviate anxiety in humans. During Beyond the Villa, she revealed that she suffers from anxiety and that her battle with the mental health disorder increased due to her Love Island fame.

Source: PEACOCK Serena nervously waiting to meet Milo on 'Love Island: Beyond the Villa.'

According to Psychiatry.org, while most pets can "help reduce stress and anxiety" and "offer companionship" and a "calming presence," cat owners are specifically "more likely than dog owners to say their pets offer companionship, provide a calming presence and help reduce stress and anxiety." During our conversation, Kordell said he agrees that Milo could be easing Serena's anxiety, as he's seen Milo tend to go over to her when she's around. He also credits his little guy for helping her mend her fear of cats, something he knows she did for him.

"From knowing that she was like, deathly, literally deathly afraid of cats, to going to even being able to be around and holding him is like, absolutely insane," Kordell said, applauding Serena's progress. "And it means a lot, not only to me, but, you know, to her as well, to be able to, for me, to be able to be a part of her process and overcoming her fears of cats, and, you know, with no, no other cat than my own little man."

Kordell further said that seeing Serena's effort made him even more certain she was the one for him. "It's like a blessing, to be honest," he said. "It's like she really took the time out the day to make sure that she was able to bond with my animal so it wouldn't be any problems in the future or anything like that. Not saying that it would have been a problem, but like, you know, just, just for me, she bonded with my cat out of the love for me. And that's just, like, more than enough. "

Kordell teamed up with Temptations to celebrate male cat owners.

After winning Serena's heart, Kordell and Milo brought their father-son bond to their partnership with Temptations and People Magazine. According to a press release, the model helped create the category after issuing an open letter to the outlet in May 2025 to recognize Cat Dads as some of the most irresistible, caring, and compassionate men who have long been overlooked. Fans will vote for their most irresistible Cat Dad via People's Readers' Choice poll.

Source: Temptations

Kordell told Green Matters he's "excited" to launch the category for fellow Cat Dads everywhere. "I feel honored, you know, to be able to start something new, which is kind of crazy when you think about it, for, you know, something greater within the time," he said.