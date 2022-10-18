Rattlesnake Training for Dogs: What It Entails, Pros, Cons, and Alternatives

Even though you might think of rattlesnakes as desert-dwelling animals, it turns out the poisonous predators can actually be found in almost every U.S. state.

And while that makes us worry about our own well-being, it's even more harrowing for pet parents — specifically those who parent adventurous, outdoorsy pups. Dogs are naturally curious animals — but if your pup gets bitten, it could be fatal. That's why some people actually rattlesnake train their dogs.