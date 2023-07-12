Home > Small Changes > Pets Some Cats Have Disabilities, but Can They Have Down Syndrome? Some cats exhibit behaviors or have physical features that remind humans of Down Syndrome, but can cats have Down Syndrome? By Anna Garrison Jul. 12 2023, Published 12:12 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Like any good pet parent, you want to ensure that your cat or dog gets the best possible quality of life. Frequently, animals with disabilities or special needs are the last to be adopted from shelters, making them in dire need of extra love and attention.

Sometimes cats with disabilities exhibit certain behaviors or have physical features that make people wonder: can cats have Down Syndrome? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 6,000 babies are born with Down Syndrome a year in humans. Keep reading for what you need to know about cats, Down Syndrome and tips to take care of a cat with special needs.

So, can cats have Down Syndrome?

Cats cannot have Down Syndrome. However, the prominence of social media stars such as Monty the cat, who was born with a chromosomal abnormality that left him without a nasal bridge bone, have raised the question in recent years.

For those who don't know, in humans, Down Syndrome is a genetic condition in which people have an extra or partial copy of chromosome 21. Cats cannot have Down Syndrome because they don't have chromosome 21, according to Cats.com. Technically, cats only have 19 chromosomes! The phrase "feline Down Syndrome" has become popular thanks to, in part, feline social media stars, but it's not a veterinary term, says Hill's Pet.

Cats can exhibit symptoms similar to Down Syndrome.

Just because cats cannot have Down Syndrome doesn't mean they aren't affected by genetic disorders or illnesses. If your cat is exhibiting any of the following symptoms, per Purina, it's a good reason to reach out to your veterinarian for testing. Wide-set, upturned eyes

Unusually small or oddly shaped ears

Behavior different or strange than other cats

Vision issues

Motor dysfunction

Low muscle tone

Heart problems

Hearing loss

Flat or upturned nose

Here are some tips for caring for a cat with special needs.

If you plan on adopting a cat with disabilities or your cat has developed disabilities due to age or circumstances beyond your control, great news! There are plenty of ways to help your feline friend live a comfortable, happy, healthy life. Here are some of our best tips for caring for cats with special needs.

Catster suggests using an elevated feeding station to help cats with mobility or balance issues. This way, your cat doesn't have to bend over to reach their food or risk knocking it over! It's also a good idea to modify the litter box so that your cat can easily get in and out of the box. Catster also suggests using puppy pads and a holding tray for cats that cannot stand to use the box.