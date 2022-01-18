Here’s How Much Show We’ll Get From Winter Storm Izzy

Needless to say, it's been a rough week for travel. According to Newsweek, over 400 American Airlines flights have been canceled alone, and 110 have been delayed. The company is allowing customers to rebook affected flights at no additional cost — but it's affected the company's operations significantly.

"This weekend's winter storm is expected to have a significant impact on our operation, especially at Charlotte International Airport," American Airlines said in a statement, as per Newsweek.