Why Did SpaceX's Starship Explode? Elon Musk Called It the "Gateway to Mars"

This week, Elon Musk’s SpaceX set off an experimental rocket called Starship serial number 8 (SN8) as part of the company’s journey to its ultimate goal: visiting Mars. And while SpaceX may have called the launch a success, the landing was another story. In case you missed it, the SpaceX rocket exploded into a spectacular burst of flames upon landing.

Keep reading to learn all about why the SpaceX rocket exploded, and for answers to any other lingering questions about the Starship.