Why Does the Moon Have a Ring Around It? This Optical Phenomenon Isn't As Rare As You Think

The four giant gas planets aren’t the only ring-bearing celestial objects in our solar system. The moon has a ring, too, from time to time — but a very different ring than the ones you might see surrounding Saturn or Jupiter. And if you’re reading this during the last week of December 2020, you may have even seen this ring-like phenomenon, also known as the winter halo, surrounding this month’s “Cold Moon.”

So, why does the moon have a ring around it? Keep reading to learn all about why a halo-like ring sometimes forms around the moon.