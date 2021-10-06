A Guide to Parking as a Vanlifer

Living on the road, vanlifers face a number of challenges, such as where to find water, where to shower, how to cook a meal, and how to earn a living. Perhaps the biggest challenge of all is understanding where vanlifers can park their vehicle .

Navigating the roadways can be difficult enough, but navigating the vagaries of municipal, private, national, and public parking spaces can be equally as confusing. Fortunately, we can help fill you in on all the best van parking tips, even if you’re in unfamiliar territory.

Parking spaces are always avaliable on public land.

Did you know that you can camp and park overnight on public land for free? We’re not just talking about preserves or national parks here, either. Towns and even cities have available public spaces for overnight parking, you just need to know where to look. For the purposes of our van-living wayfarers, however, we’ll start with the wild places.

According to Gnomad Home, national forests and land that is under the auspices of the Bureau of Land Management, otherwise known as BLM land, offer free camping experiences like no other. You can find these spots by checking local government websites, reading signs, or using apps such as iOverlander, RVParky, or Roadtrippers.

It’s important to note that while there are fewer options in the Eastern U.S., the options in the Western U.S. tend to be spread further apart, so you’ll have to keep those conditions in mind as you drive through different parts of the country. Not all these spots are deep-set in the wilderness, either. Many tracts of BLM land are located right on the side of the highway or just off the main road, but those tend to attract more people than those that are high in the boondocks.

Though camping durations vary, many spots allow you to camp for up to 14 days at a time, though you can usually find out time limits by looking at posted signs, stopping by a local ranger’s station, or reading government websites. Also, be sure to ask if there are any bathroom or bathing facilities nearby and brush up on what potentially dangerous wildlife might be living nearby.

