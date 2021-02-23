Our Planet Is Getting Darker Due to Global Dimming — Here's What That Means

In the late 1980s, scientists first started noticing that less of the sun's light was reaching the Earth's surface , a phenomenon that was labeled as "global dimming," according to Science Alert. Extensive studies showed that certain parts of the world, including the Soviet Union, had been receiving 30 percent less sunlight since the 1950s. But why was this happening? For a long time, the answer was unclear.

At the time, scientists assumed that planet Earth was experiencing increased cloud coverage, but scientists couldn't figure out why this would be. Was this a natural occurrence, or was it somehow caused by human activity? However, experts were able to get a better grasp on the matter upon making the discovery that — even without clouds — the amount of sun coming through to planet Earth was still fluctuating.