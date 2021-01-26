What to Do With Non-Winning Lottery Tickets, Since They Can't All Be Winners

Everyone dreams of winning the lottery, but the odds are not in anyone’s favor. In fact, according to The Balance, the odds of winning either the Powerball or Mega Millions lotteries are roughly one in 292.2 million and one in 302.5 million, respectively. This means that you’re likely to have quite a few losing tickets in your time. But what do you do with non-winning lottery tickets?

Can they really be repurposed for any second chance lotteries? And can lottery tickets be recycled?