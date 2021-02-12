What Your Dog’s Sleeping Position Means

Most of the sleeping positions mentioned above are common. Some, like the belly-up position, are more common in younger dogs. You need only be concerned if your dog’s sleeping pattern undergoes any changes. If they seem to be sleeping a lot more than usual or not at all, it might be cause for some alarm. But keep in mind that according to Pawp, some dogs just like to sleep a lot. Older dogs, in general, sleep almost as much as they did when they were puppies.