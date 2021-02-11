What Is Happening in Centreville, Illinois? The City Is Facing Racial Injustice

Centreville is a largely BIPOC city located just South of St. Louis. The 5,000-or-so residents have been experiencing sewage overflows and floods for decades , according to The Guardian, and it's obviously taking a toll on those who live there. The smell is putrid, human waste litters the ground, and the tap water has a strange taste, so most of the community relies on bottled water donations shipped imported from other cities.

The persistent floods have been attributed to the wealth disparity Centreville faces — the average household income is estimated to come out to under $15,000 annually, and upwards of 50 percent of people live under the poverty line. Similar to other environmental crises of the like, many believe these issues would have been more quickly addressed if the community was wealthier — and whiter.

“The system is broken because people have not paid attention. And because of that, there are Black people in Centreville who cannot live in their homes. That is absolutely a class and race issue,” Nicole Nelson, executive director of Equity Legal Services, the nonprofit that helped file a lawsuit with residents in 2020, told The Guardian.

"These problems continue because some people in power believe this population is expendable,” Nelson added.