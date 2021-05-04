Your Houseplants May Contain This “Forgotten Fossil Fuel”

As previously mentioned, soil with peat moss is a common item in the realm of household plants, as peat is lightweight, provides adequate drainage, and helps retain moisture. But, for the sake of our health and our planet, it may not be the best option. Smart Garden Guide recommends instead opting for peat alternatives , such as coconut coir, which uses outer parts of the coconut seed, or soil from your backyard compost.

According to Our House Plants, your green babies love any type of potting soil that's open and loose, that lets its roots grow through seamlessly. Peat-Free is a popular product that's comprised of various organic materials, including coir, green compost, shredded bark and other inorganic materials, such as sharp sand and rock wool.

Do a little research when repotting your houseplants — your plant collection doesn't have to be the demise of you and your low-impact lifestyle, we promise.