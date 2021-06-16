I Just Accidentally Ate Moldy Bread — Are There Actual Health Risks?

It’s happened to the best of us — you reach for a slice of bread, only to find a familiar, green substance clinging to a handful of them. You’re in luck though, a few of the farthest slices seem bereft of mold. Upon discovering this, you toss the moldiest slices, and begin making your sandwich.

As your bread toasts, though, you find yourself wondering: is there mold on those slices that you cannot see? And more importantly, what happens if you eat moldy bread?