Mourning the Death of TikTok Star and Animal Enthusiast, Caitlyn Loane

Animal enthusiasts and avid TikTok users are truly heartbroken after Caitlyn Loane of northern Tasmania, Australia sadly lost her life to suicide. She was a fourth-generation farmer, a lover of animals, and an incredibly driven 19-year-old woman. She boasted over 50,000 followers on TikTok, as she gave her followers a sneak peak into her fascinating and inspirational life.

"I'm still lost for words. It's been a very tough day and the days are not getting any easier," her mother told Daily Mail Australia. "The are no answers for us, there's no reasons, no whys. She had a crop in the ground. Her future was extremely bright."

