What Are Banana Blossoms? They May Be the Next Vegan Fad

There are a few different ways to prepare your banana blossoms — Upton Naturals recommends making "crab cakes" with them. You'll start out by making "patties" with them, combining them with canned chickpeas, vegan mayo, fresh parsley, and Old Bay seasoning.

You'll then dip them in breadcrumbs, and either fry them in a pan with oil, or air-fry them for a couple of minutes. Once they look nice and crispy, drizzle some vegan dill sauce and enjoy with a green salad on the side. You'll thank us later.