Vegan Jerky Is Sweeping the Nation — Here Are Some of Our Fave Brands

There's no denying that the vegan snack market has improved tremendously since most of us swore off animals and animal byproducts; however, one snack that had been particularly difficult to emulate in the form of a plant-based nosh had been jerky — that is — until quite recently. Several brands have started producing vegan jerky made from a variety of plant-based ingredients, including mushrooms, soy, and more. That being said, we've compiled a list of our favorite brands — check them out.