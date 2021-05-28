Lisa Vanderpump is best known for her restaurants and reality shows — but true fans know that the former Real Housewife’s No. 1 passion is rescuing dogs. In fact, in 2016, she started her own dog rescue organization in LA called the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which has found homes for more than 2,000 dogs.

Now, Vanderpump is putting that passion at the center of her newest reality show, which is sure to be her fluffiest yet: Vanderpump Dogs, premiering next month on Peacock.