Infamous Climategate Scandal Will Come to Life in Upcoming TV Movie

Quite a bit happened in 2009 — beloved former POTUS Barack Obama began his first term, there was a global H1N1 outbreak, and we were still recovering from the Great Recession. But one thing many of us remember (or are still trying to forget) is the infamous "Climategate" scandal that seriously rocked the world of climate science on a global scale — and if you need a refresher on the matter, BBC1 is releasing a Climategate TV movie called The Trick .

"The Trick is both a story of a particular moment in time, and a story for our times. The events that came to be known as Climategate were a powerful coalescence of forces that have since shaped much of our last decade," said writer Owen Sheers in a statement. "At its heart, however, this is also a story about the people caught at the eye of a new kind of storm, and how in the end despite attack from all sides, the integrity and truth of their important work won through.”