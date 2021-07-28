Sustainable Plus-Sized Clothing Brands That Keep Low-Impact Shopping Cute

Oftentimes, activewear companies will offer a variety of sizes, but will only feature thin models online and on social media. DAY/WON, however, is a size-inclusive brands that offers every design in sizes 0 through 32, and they use a variety of gorgeous people to model their styles. The materials are high-performance, sweat-wicking, and anti-microbial, and each piece is made locally in the U.S. The brand's signature looks are made from recycled materials, and they use minimal water during the dying process.