Organize Your Schedule Sustainably, With These Eco-Friendly Planners

If you're anything like me, you've probably bought a notebook because it was cute — but never found a use for it, and it's now sitting on a shelf in your home, collecting dust. Give it a purpose by looking at an online calendar, and writing in the months, weeks, and days. This way, you can customize it the way you want it to be. You can even turn it into a Bullet Journal, and make space for your goals, habits, and more — the opportunities are endless.