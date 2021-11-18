Eco-Friendly Sweetener Backed By Chef Thomas Keller Uses Plant Scraps From Agriculture Industry (Exclusive)

These days, there are many sweeteners on the market — sugar, agave, and stevia are only a few, and many are harmful to the environment. The sugar industry, for example, produces exorbitant amounts of wastewater and emissions, according to the WWF. Likewise, agave is over-farmed, and growing stevia plants has led to deforestation in Peru, according to Food Print. Supplant, on the other hand, is a little different.

In many countries, farmers burn scraps from their harvest that aren't used for food.