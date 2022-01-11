Shredded Too Hard on Your Skis? These Recycling Programs Will Take Care of Their Disposal

Skiing is a great way to enjoy the outdoors, and to actually enjoy the cold weather. However, it can be wildly wasteful if you aren't doing so responsibly. Although skis have a relatively long life they don't last forever, and therefore, disposing of them properly is imperative. Tossing all that metal and other materials into landfill simply isn't the only option, and there are much more eco-friendly ways to recycle your skis.