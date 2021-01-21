You've Heard of the Arctic Tundra, but What Is the Arctic Rainforest?

Rainforests are most commonly found in Southern parts of the world — the world's largest rainforest, the Amazon, is located in South America, while Southeast Asia and Australia are also home to various rainforests. However, it turns out there may be a different type of ancient rainforest in the Arctic — according to CNN, Cook took a microscope and looked beneath the ice. There, he discovered a wide range of microscopic life forms that live beneath the ice .

Although it's not an actual rainforest, these microbes are actually algae blooms, which researchers such as Cook say may be causing the ice to melt faster than before. And unfortunately, Cook — among other scientists — estimates that the results will be irreversible.

"These algae, like [wearing a black T-shirt on a hot day], is causing it to warm up in the sun and melt faster," Cook explained, as per CNN.

More on the algae blooms, below.