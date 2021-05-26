Court Orders Shell to Halve CO2 Emissions by 2030 in Historic Ruling

Every environmentalist loves to see an oil and gas company be torn to shreds. And while there is still a frustratingly long way to go in terms of the oil industry being held fully accountable for polluting the planet and essentially pioneering the climate crisis, a pretty delicious slice of justice was served today. A Dutch court has ordered Shell to nearly halve its carbon emissions in the next nine years.

This is definitely a step in the right direction — but of course, Shell is already planning an appeal. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

A Dutch court has ordered Shell to slash emissions.

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from a courtroom in The Hague, the Netherlands, Judge Larisa Alwin dished out a few orders to Royal Dutch Shell (aka Shell), the fourth largest oil company on the planet, which is based in both Britain and the Netherlands. Mainly, the court has ordered Shell to slash its CO2 emissions by 45 percent by 2030, working down from the company’s 2019 emission levels, as reported by Reuters.

This would bring Shell’s emissions on track to comply with the targets set by the Paris Agreement. Additionally, the judge demanded that Shell start making efforts to comply with the order immediately, adding that Shell will now be held responsible for scope 3 emissions from customers and all emissions from suppliers, according to Friends of the Earth Netherlands (Milieudefensie), one of the seven groups that filed the April 2019 lawsuit prompting this court decision.

Watch this space, as appeal is promised --> Dutch court in landmark case orders Shell to cut net emissions by 45% https://t.co/9kDNsudDlx — Silvia Ascarelli (@SilviaAscarelli) May 26, 2021

As per Friends of the Earth, this is “the first time in history [that] a judge has held a corporation liable for causing dangerous climate change.” The other six groups to file the lawsuit were Greenpeace Netherlands, ActionAid, Both ENDS, Fossielvrij NL, Jongeren Milieu Actief, and the Waddenvereniging; additionally, a group of 17,379 individuals signed on as co-plaintiffs, as per Greenpeace.

“This is a monumental victory for our planet, for our children, and is a stop towards a livable future for everyone,” Donald Pols, director of Friends of the Earth Netherlands, said in a statement. “The judge has left no room for doubt: Shell is causing dangerous climate change and must stop its destructive behavior now.”

BREAKING: A Dutch court just ruled that @Shell must slash its carbon emissions by 45% within the next 10 years!



This is a landmark victory that shows polluting corporations will not get away with destroying our climate. https://t.co/roWcv5Sptc — Friends of the Earth (Action) (@foe_us) May 26, 2021

“Shell cannot continue to violate human rights and put profit over people and the planet. This verdict is a clear signal to the fossil fuel industry,” added Andy Palmen, Greenpeace Netherlands’ interim director. “Coal, oil and gas need to stay in the ground. People around the world are demanding climate justice. Today the court confirmed that the fossil fuel industry cannot continue their climate pollution. We can hold multinational corporations worldwide accountable for the climate crisis.”

A historic moment: a Dutch court orders @Shell to reduce its net emissions by 45% in 2030 across its supply chain, in line with 1.5°C warming targets. The first time a fossil fuel major has been held to account for climate change.