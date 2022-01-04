King Tides Have Been Flooding the San Francisco Area — Here’s What That Means

“The one gauge that we look at to evaluate everything else in the Bay is a tidal gauge in San Francisco and when it’s at seven feet or higher for a tidal level, that’s what we call a king tide,” National Weather Service meteorologist, Drew Peterson, told Mercury News. “We expect low-lying locations to see flooding and inundation. That’s been happening the last few days and that’s happening right now.”

But on top of the tides, the Bay Area is receiving quite a bit of rain.