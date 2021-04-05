Manatee County, Florida's Piney Point Reservoir Is an Environmental Disaster

Piney Point Reservoir, formerly a fertilizer plant, is filled with saltwater, wastewater, and stormwater , as per Express. It's been closed for years, but after the containment wall shifted laterally in late March, it started leaking millions of gallons of water daily. Officials worry it will flood nearby communities with contaminated water containing phosphogypsum — a possibly radioactive product of phosphate mining — if the leak worsens. Over 300 homes and a nearby prison have been evacuated.

To avoid a potentially fatal catastrophe, millions of gallons of highly polluted water are being pumped into Tampa Bay at Port Manatee every day. As per Fox 13, experts worry it will harm the ecosystem, and cause algae blooms. The Florida National Guard is also airlifting some of it from the area, though it's unclear where it's being displaced — hopefully where it won't harm other ecosystems. Supposedly, well water has not affected by this, though residents should stay updated on any alerts.

“If a breach [of the drinking water] occurs,” Vanessa Baugh, chairwoman of the Manatee County Commission told New York Times. “We believe that the surface layers of dirt and earth will safely filter any harmful nutrients near the surface.”

She also said The Florida Department of Health would issue water quality advisories if it's deemed necessary, though it doesn't seem as though that will be the case at the moment. Live updates, below.