'Picture a Scientist' on Netflix Tackles Sexism in the Science Community

Picture a Scientist was an official selection of the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival — and now audiences across the U.S. will be able to watch it on June 13, 2021, when it premieres on Netflix.

The documentary chronicles various women scientists who are changing the way society views scientists, with a primary focus on biologist Dr. Nancy Hopkins, chemist Dr. Raychelle Burks, and geologist Dr. Jane Willenbring, as per the film’s website.