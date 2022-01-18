The Oil Spill in Peru: Causes, Relief Efforts, and More

According to Reuters, the volcano's eruption created dangerously high tides, which are currently making it difficult to clean up the oil spill.

"It is unfortunate. I am seeing that there is a serious impact on the coastal marine area. Initially two and a half kilometers (of damage) were reported, but now we see that it has affected two beaches," Environment Minister Rubén Ramírez said, according to Reuters. Needless to say, the eruption created quite a mess.