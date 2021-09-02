Parts of Paris Lowered Speed Limits to Cut Down on Pollution and Noise

You may recall that at the beginning of 2021, Paris announced that the iconic Champs-Élysées would be transformed into a green space — including a beautiful garden and a pedestrian walkway. As we know, increased vegetation, plants, and trees sequester carbon from the atmosphere, lower the air temperature in major cities, and more. And now, the beautiful French city is taking things a step further to reduce car pollution, as Paris has reduced the speed limit in certain areas.

"Contrary to what [some] say about the drop in speed in the city, a salutary point... No, limiting the speed to 30 kilometers per hour does not increase pollution ... But on the other hand it improves the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, reduces noise, calms the city," Parisian Deputy Mayor David Belliard tweeted, as translated into English via Google Translate.

