Paris Is Turning Champs-Élysées Into a Green Space

It seems like the government is hoping the changes will make the legendary street more attractive to locals. PCA-STREAM says that Parisians “reject” the Champs-Elysées, due to factors including too much consumption, noise, pollution, tourism, and traffic.

“The legendary avenue has lost its splendour during the last 30 years,” the Champs-Élysées committee, who has been lobbying for a renovation for several years, said in a statement, as per The Guardian. “It has been progressively abandoned by Parisians and has been hit by several successive crises: the gilets jaunes, strikes, health and economic.” The gilets jaunes , French for yellow vests, is a grassroots protest movement campaigning to overthrow President Emmanuel Macron and replace democracy in France.

Additionally, the change could be a welcome one for those who drive through the area on a regular basis. Whenever I think back to my visit to the Champs-Elysées and Arc de Triomphe back in 2012, my memories are immediately clouded by the chaotic, 12-lane roundabout surrounding the monument. Formally known as the Place Charles de Gaulle, aka the Étoile intersection, this roundabout has been named one of the most hectic junctions in the world.

Fortunately, PCA-STREAM plans to turn the traffic roundabout into a public plaza, called the Étoile promenade.