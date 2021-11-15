Billie Eilish, Joaquin Phoenix, and More Ask Biden to Hand Pardoned Turkeys Over to Farm Sanctuary

In the U.S., it’s tradition for the president to “pardon” a turkey or two every Thanksgiving. In the televised ceremony, the POTUS spares these turkeys from death, promising to let them live out their lives peacefully. However, the places these pardoned turkeys are sent are not always ideal.

So, in preparation for Thanksgiving 2021, a slew of celebrities have signed Farm Sanctuary’s petition asking President Joe Biden to surrender this year’s pardoned turkeys to the animal sanctuary.