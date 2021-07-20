In the following days, there were many more tweets, memes, and articles about the so-called anti-sex nature of the beds. Irish Olympic gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan even shared a video of himself on Twitter jumping up and down on his cardboard bed.

“Fake news!” he yells while jumping, without breaking anything. The official Olympics account responded to Mcclenaghan, writing, “Thanks for debunking the myth,” and confirming that “the sustainable cardboard beds are sturdy!”