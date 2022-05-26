Oklahoma's Abortion Ban: Is It Legal to Help Oklahomans In Need? Everything You Need to Know

On the night of Wednesday, May 25, Oklahoma’s governor signed an abortion bill into law that bans abortions across the state, with just a few exceptions.

The new law is effective immediately, leaving many wondering what will happen to those who violate it, and either try to obtain an abortion in the state, travel outside of the state for the medical procedure, or perform the procedure. And for that matter, is it legal to help people in Oklahoma who need abortions?