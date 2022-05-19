Show Your Support for Reproductive Rights at These Abortion Rights Rallies Across the U.S.

If you're a veteran located in the D.C. area, we strongly encourage anyone interested to attend the #VetsForChoice rally on June 4, starting at 1 p.m. outside the Supreme Court of the United States.

Later this summer on Aug. 27, the Black Women's March will also be taking place outside the Washington Monument at 9 a.m., to advocate for women's rights specifically in the BIPOC community. White allies are also encouraged to attend.