The Nipah Virus Outbreak in India Takes First Victim, a 12-Year-Old

It’s been nearly two years since COVID-19 first broke out in China, catapulting people in nearly every country on Earth into lockdowns, quarantines, and a totally new way of life. And as the planet continues to try and defeat the coronavirus, another virus that just broke out in India sounds eerily familiar. The Nipah virus outbreak has already taken one victim’s life, and many others are isolating after coming into contact with him.

Hopefully the Nipah virus will be contained much better than the coronavirus pandemic has been — especially considering how badly COVID-19 hit India . Here are all the basics you need to know.

What is the Nipah virus? Here’s how the zoonotic disease spreads and its symptoms.

As detailed by the CDC, the Nipah virus (NiV) was first observed in 1999, after the disease was contracted by both people and pigs in both Malaysia and Singapore. Ever since then, experts have worried that the Nipah virus could turn into a global pandemic. Fortunately, that has yet to happen, and hopefully it never will — we really don’t need two global pandemics at once — but there have been a few NiV outbreaks over the past few decades.

The Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus (one that spreads between animals and humans), with NiV’s host animal being the flying fox (aka fruit bat). The bats can spread the virus to either humans or other animals (such as pigs) who then pass it onto humans, who then pass it onto other humans. As per the CDC, those who contracted NiV between 1998 and 2018 had a 40 to 70 percent mortality rate. Comparatively, the WHO estimates COVID-19’s mortality rate to be 3.4 percent.

